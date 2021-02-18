CBD Oil Market Latest Trends, Demand and Growth Outlook 2020-2026: ENDOCA, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, CBD Oil Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Global the CBD Oil market will register a 29.4% CAGR in terms of revenue by 2025.

Global Major Players in CBD Oil Market are:

ENDOCA, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, and Other.

Market Insights:

North America was the largest market in the past, on account of the legalization of cannabidiol for medical and research purposes in the continent, which has led to rapidly increasing sales.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC.Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.

Most important types of CBD Oil covered in this report are:

Hemp-derived

Marijuana-derived

In 2018, hemp-derived type accounted for a share of 67% in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Most widely used downstream fields of CBD Oil market covered in this report are:

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Other

The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.

