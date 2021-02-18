Casters Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Casters Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Casters market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories.

They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more. This report mainly covers the Casters product Swivel Caster, Rigid Caster type, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Casters industry chain.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Casters Market: Colson Group, Tente International, Blickle, TAKIGEN, Regal Castors, samsongcaster, Flywheel Metalwork, Payson Casters, Jacob Holtz, Algood Caster, Hamilton, Stellana, Qingdao Shinhee and others.

Rotary Caster

Fixed Caster

Industrial and Automotive

Medical and Furniture

Others

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Casters Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Casters Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Casters Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Casters Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Casters Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

