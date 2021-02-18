Bus Door System Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027 Owing to Technological Advancements in Buses and their Systems, says Absolute Markets Insights

The ongoing technological advancements in the bus door systems are poised to influence the preferences of bus manufacturers thus propelling the growth of high-tech door systems and boosting the global bus door system market. Governments around the globe are undertaking initiatives to improve the bus transportation system by catering the needs of travelers through technological advancements. For instance, the European Bus System of the Future (EBSF) is an initiative of the European Union Commission initiated in 2008, to test and evaluate set of technologies to improve urban and suburban bus systems. Under this initiative, mobility needs of travelers contributed to optimizing the design of buses and coaches. The EBSF initiative also focuses on reducing the congestion at doors by designing buses with multiple doors. The EBSF buses launched in Budapest features five doors to shorten the wait time at bus stops and facilitates accessibility for passengers. Another effort under this program is Mercedes-Benz Citaro based EBSF Evobus launched in Bremerhaven, which featured an innovative technology at the doors displaying the optimum door to get off or on the bus, thus reducing the congestion at doors. These initiatives are poised to fuel the growth of bus door systems market globally.

The electrically propelled buses have been recently introduced as an alternative to traditional fossil fuel based buses. The demand for electric buses is growing due to the increasing adoption of sustainability solutions across the globe to comply with environmental concerns. For instance, the number of electric buses registered in Europe increased by 48.0% between 2017 and 2018. Electric buses have optimized designs due to elimination of the space-consuming engine and transmission devices used in conventional buses. This frees up more space on the bus body to be utilized for improving seating capacity and accessibility. The electric articulated buses generally have multiple doors compared to conventional buses which makes the flow of passengers in and out of the bus more comfortable. Thus, the large number of travelers preferring bus over other modes of transport can be effectively catered to by electric buses with higher space and ease of accessibility. These factors collaboratively have boosted the growth of bus door systems globally.

The detailed research study provides the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global bus door system market. The bus door system market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global bus door system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing to new innovations in design of buses for reducing congestion at doors.

Rise in penetration of electric buses worldwide is anticipated to grow demand for bus doors, thus providing a great opportunity for global bus door system market players.

Some of the players operating in the global bus door system market are Bode Sud S.p.A., Circle Bus Door Systems Co.,Ltd, Ivy Machinery (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., KBT GmbH, Masats LLC, PSV Transport Systems Ltd., Shavo Norgren (India) Pvt. Ltd., Tamware Oy AB, Tapco Pneumatic Pvt Ltd., Transport Door Solutions Ltd, Ventura Systems CV among others.

Global Bus Door System Market:

By Door Type

Conventional Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Plug Doors

Coach Doors

Inward Gliding Door

By Bus Type

Mini Vans

Mini Buses

Standard Buses Intercity Coach Bus City Bus Others



By Mechanism

Pneumatic Bus Door System

Electric Bus Door System

By End User

School Bus Body Builders

Mini Bus Body Builders

Caravan Body Builders

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

