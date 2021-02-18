Blockchain in Manufacturing Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc.

The Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global spending on the blockchain by the manufacturing sector was valued at USD 313.08 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9,298.50 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 76.26% over the forecast period 2020 -2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Blockchain in Manufacturing Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, Factom Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Electronics and Semiconductor Vertical is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are facing a number of quality, logistics, and supply chain challenges in the industry. Poor quality and counterfeiting to inefficient processes and a lack of trust in production are driving the demand for advanced solutions in the sector.

– With complex manufacturing processes, the demand for parts and material integrity within the supply chain needs to be enhanced in order to reduce the lead time and lower the production cost. In each stage of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, blockchain could be applied in a variety of use cases to expedite processes and overcome the security issues.

– Suppliers can also integrate IoT sensors with blockchain on shipping containers to provide a tamper-resistant record of shipping conditions. It is estimated that annually counterfeiting costs USD 7.5 billion to the US-based semiconductor manufacturers. Therefore, adopting a blockchain solution can help them minimize these costs.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

