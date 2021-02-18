Biodegradable Plastic Market 2021| Global Key Players, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global biodegradable plastic market accounted for US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global biodegradable plastic market. The growth of the biodegradable plastic market in this region is primarily attributed to rising government focus and initiatives to decrease plastic production and consumption. For instance, the environment minister of Germany has expressed the country’s plan to enforce a ban on plastic bags used for shopping in 2019. Likewise, in Italy, as of 1 May 2018, all single-use plastics were banned, and the government imposes fine of up to EUR 500 for the use of plastic in the country. In September 2016, the French government decided to implement a ban on specific single-use plastic products; by 2020, most forms of single-use plastic will be banned countrywide. Therefore, due to growing government support and huge scope for the packaging, the biodegradable plastic market is forecast to grow in near future.

Market Insights

Surge in need for sustainable packaging solutions provides an opportunity for the biodegradable plastic market growth

The packaging industry has been witnessing a significant shift of consumer preference toward sustainable packaging and increased use of biodegradable plastics to replace fossil-fuel-based plastics. Sustainable packaging is also known as green packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and the environment. Currently, conventional plastic packaging is extensively used in a range of applications, such as FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods. This increased use of plastic in various applications is responsible for the rise in plastic pollution. Therefore, reuse and recycling of plastic and plastic products are becoming foremost important for innovation and sustainability. Furthermore, conventional plastic is expected to become more expensive in the future with diminishing raw material sources. These factors provide a huge market potential for the biodegradable plastic market players during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

API S.p.A.

BASF SE

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Green Dot Bioplastics

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

