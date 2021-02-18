Bio-MEMS Market Growth and Global Outlook 2021-2026

Global “Bio-MEMS Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Bio-MEMS market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Bio-MEMS industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Bio-MEMS market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592679/bio-mems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Bio-MEMS Market are Sensera Limited, STMicroelectronics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Micronit Micro Technologies BV, IntelliSense Software Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., uFluidix, Redbud Labs, Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Microfluidic Chips to Hold the Largest Market Share



– A microfluidic chip is a set of micro-channels etched or molded into a glass, silicon, or polymer materials such as PolyDimethylSiloxane. The chip is usually transparent and its length or width are from 1 cm to 10 cm, and the chip thickness ranges from about 0.5 mm to 5 mm. The micro-channels forming the microfluidic chip are connected together in order to achieve the desired features of mixing, pumping, sorting, or controlling the biochemical environment.

– The microfluidic chips have got traction of applications in the biomedical field as it allows the integration of many medical tests on a single chip. Also, in terms of applications, it features as the cost-effective, easy to manufacture, and easy to use which is driving its adoption rate in the field of healthcare.

– Government entities are also investing extensively in the manufacturing facilities of the microfluidic chips. For instance, in June 2019, NASA invested USD 125,000 as phase-I funding for the project by Techshot to develop in-Space manufacturing of microfluidic chips for use in biological research aboard the International Space Station.

– Also, the researchers are investing in innovating Bio-MEMS for cancer detection in blood. WHO has stated that, one in five men and one in six women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 8 men and one in 11 women die from the disease.

– Moreover, in March 2020, researcher at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that Graphene-based biosensors could usher in an era of cancer liquid biopsies as graphene is highly sensitive to DNA through its creation of electrical hot spots.

– On the other hand, the increasing demand from the next-generation sequencing application, the microfluidics chips are driving the market for the Bio-MEMS. Currently, there are more than 100 companies indulged in the competitive market fo net-generation sequencing including Illumina Inc and BGI. The applications of the next-generation sequencing are expected to grow significantly in the forecast period, which may create more demand for the microfluidic chips.

North America Region to Grow Significantly

– The North America region is one of the early adaptors to the emerging technologies as may tech companies in the region invest and indulge themselves in commercializing the products in the market. Recently with the ongoing concern about the population health in the United States due to the increasing rate of chronic diseases in the country. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, currently, at least one in six American people are suffering from any of the chronic diseases.

– The companies in the region are extensively investing in the point-of-contact testing applications and self-monitoring devices such as blood glucose testing; because it reduces the cost of healthcare and saves time. Such investments and commercialization of these products are expected to create demand for Bio-MEMS market in the region.

– Moreover, the companies in the region are seeking growth opportunities for the applications of Bio-MEMS by expanding their manufacturing plants which may fuel the demand for the market in North America.

– For instance, Siemens Helathneers recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Canada. The company has planned to offer wireless solution that enables comprehensive blood analysis testing at the patient’s side on a single room-temperature test card, with results in less than a minute.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592679/bio-mems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Bio-MEMS market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Bio-MEMS market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Bio-MEMS market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Bio-MEMS Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Bio-MEMS industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592679?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.