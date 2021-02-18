Baby Infant Formula Market Industry Size & Share, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Growth Trends, Top Key Players, and Business Strategy Till 2027

Global Baby Infant Formula Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing requirement for baby food & nutrition and rising disposable income especially in emerging economies driving the market growth.

Global Baby Infant Formula Market is valued around USD 22.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 41.18 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.75% over the forecast period.

Global baby infant formula is a type of milk and food for new born babies or babies under 12 months in replacement of mother’s milk. However, in certain cases, the mother may not be able to produce breast milk or may not be able to breastfeed the baby due to some reasons. In such cases, infant nutrition products act as a suitable substitute for babies. It’s a soft and nutritious food made for babies which contains various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals and others. It can be used till two years old babies. Infant formula serves the same as of the mother’s milk, it exhibits similar nutritional attributes. Whereas baby food is soft because it’s made of mashed vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat which is good for babies consumption and health. In today’s life of working women’s, they are busy in their daily work which causes stress and anxiety and it can directly effects on the babies. So, this products works as a main source of calories and nutrition’s for babies.

The baby infant formula market is segmented on the basis of type, ingredients, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into carbohydrate fat, protein, minerals, vitamins and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores and others.

The regions covered in this Baby Infant Formula Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Baby Infant Formula is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Baby Infant Formula market report covers prominent players like Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, D-Signstore, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group and others.

Market Dynamics-

Today people are ready to spend more and more on their baby foods and choosing the high quality baby food for good health of their infants and rising health concerns towards the overall wellbeing and development of the babies. The factors driving the baby infant formula market are like busy lifestyle of people and the growing variety of organic and healthy food for infants. The wide sale of packaged food is mainly credited to its ease of access. As the manufacturers of packaged food, most companies are now coming up with more organic food products, which is free from preservatives and residues of fertilizers and pesticides which is further drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing requirement for baby food & nutrition and rising disposable income of emerging economies driving the market. However, strict regulations regarding infant formula products and high cost of ready-to-eat infant formulas are major factors restraining growth of the global infant formula market. Low shelf life of infant formulas like, a prepared formula can be stored in the back of the fridge for 24 hours. Opened containers of ready-to-feed and liquid concentrate formulas are good for 48 hours these are other factors expected to hamper growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand for the baby infant formula due to increasing numbers of new born babies which is around 3, 60,000 per day and extra nutrition’s in a product can be an opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Regional Analysis-

The baby infant formula market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expecetd to gain the major share of the global baby infant formula market. Increasing number of working women population, increased disposable income, busy lifestyle, and high standards of living in this region are the major factors driving the growth of baby infant formula market in this region within the forecast period. In addition, increasing population of between 0 and 4 years in this region is also supplementing the market growth.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

By Ingredients:

Carbohydrate

Fat

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others

By Regional & Country:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



