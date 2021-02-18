Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2027: Technology And Market Analysis By Osram, Valeo, Continental, Federal-Mogul, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Marelli, FlexNGate, Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation

Automotive Lighting Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing use of advanced technologies in automotive industry to improve the overall efficiency of vehicles is anticipated to drive growth of Global Automotive Lighting Market.

Global Automotive Lighting Market is valued at USD 16743.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 20873.7 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The automotive lights are the important component of automotive vehicle. It mainly consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicles. It plays an important role in vehicle safety. For example; Headlights make vehicles more visible to other motorists during a clear day as well. Studies show that daytime headlight usage reduced the number of two vehicle crashes by 5.7%, it also resulted in the reduction of pedestrian accidents by 12% and a 23% reduction in motorcycle accidents involving vehicles coming from the other direction due to the increased visibility.

Numerous European countries have begun implementing laws requiring the use of daytime running lights and the data has shown a significant change in the number of accidents reported throughout the day in these countries. For example; In Denmark, there was a reduction in left turn related incidents of over 37% while Canada reported a reduction in multiple vehicle crashes of over 11%. Denmark also saw a reduction in multiple vehicle accidents. Increasing technological advancements to develop more innovative and energy efficient automotive light is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Automotive manufacturers are offering a variety of lighting options, to increase vehicle visibility in unfavourable weather conditions. For example; Technologies such as adaptive front-lighting system (AFS) and adaptive driving beam (ADB) are also taking center stage with smart cars and these developments herald a much-anticipated shift.

Global automotive lighting market report is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, application, adaptive lighting and region & country level. Based upon Technology, global Automotive Lighting market is classified into Halogen, Xenon and LED. Based upon vehicle type, global automotive lighting market is divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and others. Based on application, the automotive lighting market is classified into exterior lighting and interior lighting. Based on adaptive lighting, the automotive lighting market is classified into front lighting, rear lighting and ambient lighting.

The regions covered in this Automotive Lighting Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Automotive Lighting is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Automotive Lighting Market are Osram, Valeo, Continental, Federal-Mogul, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Marelli, FlexNGate, Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation, Philips, Bosch, Koito, Keboda, NXP, Denso, North American Lighting, Renesas, Varroc, Lumax, Aptiv, Gentex, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, Zizala and others.

Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies in Automotive Industry to Improve the Overall Efficiency of Vehicles is Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth.

The key factor driving the growth of global automotive lighting market is increasing adoption of advanced technologies in automotive industry to improve the overall efficiency of vehicles. For example; LED headlights provide a better range of vision and can save drivers money over the lifetime of a car. These lights are significantly more economical as they convert 80% of the energy they use directly into light, wasting only 20% in the process. In turn, this makes cars with LED lighting more fuel efficient and using less energy draws less power from a car’s battery and engine, meaning its owner will spend marginally less every time they visit the pump savings that add up to a significant amount over the years. Major advantages of LED headlights such as; energy efficiency, weight reduction and space saving qualities are also supplementing the revenue in global automotive lighting market.

In addition, increasing demand of automotive vehicles, increasing purchasing power of consumers and the growing concerns about vehicle safety supported by the government regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive lighting market. Additionally, the increasing disposable income individuals and rising demand of SUVs in emerging economies are also fostering the consumption of automotive vehicles. The top players are focusing on the development of more innovative automotive lighting systems to increase the demand in the global market and can create various opportunities for the further growth of this market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Automotive Lighting Market

The global automotive lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive lighting market within the forecast period attributed to the increasing production and consumption of automobiles and increasing disposable income in this region. For example; As per Statista; In 2018, approximately 23.5 million passenger cars and 4.3 million commercial vehicles had been produced in China. Production of passenger vehicles in India rose 2.8% to about 4.1 million units. Output of commercial vehicles jumped 34% to 1.1 million units. In addition, increasing purchasing power and consumer preference for more improved and efficient cars are also supplementing the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing focus of manufacturers for more advanced technological automotive components is also foster the demand for automotive lighting.

Europe is projected to capture the significant share of global automotive lighting market owing to the high investment in advanced technological developments in automotive industry in this region. Germany, Spain, and the UK are expected to contribute for the major share of this market in this region within the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

By Technology:

Halogen

Xenon

LED

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Application:

Exterior Lighting

Headlights

Fog Lights

Day Time Running Lights

Taillights

Sidelights

Centre High-Mount Stop Light

Interior Lighting

Dashboard

Glovebox

Reading Lights

Others

By Adaptive Lighting:

Front Lighting

Rear Lighting

Ambient Lighting

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



