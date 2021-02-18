Automotive Antenna Market Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Within the automotive sector, new technologies and innovations are primarily aimed toward improving the safety and overall driving experience. As automotive manufacturers continue to formulate different strategies to improve their market position and share, the focus on improving the electronic features of vehicles has gained significant momentum in recent years. With significant advancements in wireless communication technology, the automotive antenna market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Automotive antennas are increasingly used for multiple applications, including radio, satellite navigation, vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, and collision notification. The adoption of automotive antennas in pre-crash systems and collision avoidance systems is increasing at a rapid pace due to which, the automotive antenna market is expected to grow at a consistent pace in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the automotive sector, growing focus on the development of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and emphasis on safety are anticipated to play a key role in increasing the adoption of information technologies. The advent of 4G and 5G, along with advancements in global positioning systems (GPS), wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, etc., are likely to increase the demand for different types of automotive antennas in coming period. At the back of these factors, the global automotive antenna market is expected to reach market value of ~US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2027.

Technological advancements have provided a massive boost for autonomous driving in recent years. The soaring demand for autonomous driving are expected to provide significant opportunities for market players operating in the automotive antenna market. The adoption of radars in the automotive sector to identify the trajectories of different objects.

Over the past few years, a range of technology start-ups has introduced cutting-edge and innovative solutions that improve the capabilities of radars. Some of the most notable advancements in the radar technology include the onset of 4D radars, deployment of meta-materials for the production of modern-day antennas, sub-terahertz radar, detection of road conditions, etc. The production and demand for meta-material antennas is expected to move in the upward trajectory in the upcoming years. Several companies particularly, start-ups are focusing on maximizing the radar performance and increase the economic value of their product offerings.

The meta-material antenna wave is set to continue during the forecast period, as more number of companies continue to invest in research and development activities to launch different antennas. For instance, Echodyne, combined Acuity intelligent radar software and meta-material electronically scanning array (MESA) to maximize the performance of their radar sensors. Metawave, a start-up combined artificial intelligence techniques and meta-materials to focus on the development of smart radar platforms used in autonomous driving systems.

This TMR report on the automotive antenna market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, backed by secondary and primary sources. Market volume is determined by country-wise model mapping of vehicle through internal & external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases.

The competitive scenario of the automotive antenna market is supported by an assessment of the different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data, current trends, and announcement by key players, researchers of the automotive antenna market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.

This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the automotive antenna market, with both a bottom-up and top-down approach.

This detailed assessment of the automotive antenna market, along with an overview of the landscape, is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts’ conclusions on how the automotive antenna market is estimated to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.