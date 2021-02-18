Automotive Air-Conditioning Filter Market Analysis, Competitive Share and Growth Forecast to 2025

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Air-Conditioning Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive air-conditioning filter market is expected to observe notable growth during 2019–2025 (forecast period) owing to the increase in production of automobiles around the world coupled with the rise in demand for efficient heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems in vehicles. In addition, increasing implementation and awareness of health and safety regulations are expected to encourage the adoption of automotive air-conditioning filters. These filters clean the air inside vehicles and also prevent pollutants, such as dust, pollen, smog, and mold spores, from entering into the cabin).”

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest automotive air-conditioning filter market globally during the forecast period. This can be mainly ascribed to the rising production of automobiles in countries such as China and India. In addition, developing infrastructure and rising disposable income are expected to benefit the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the automotive air-conditioning filter market are DENSO Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, K&N Engineering Inc., MAHLE GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Other important players in the market include Donaldson Filtration Solution, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Hastings Premium Filters, ACDelco Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd., Baldwin Filter Inc., Hengst SE & Co. KG, Lydall Inc., Champion Laboratories Inc., Sogefi Group, Momentum USA Inc., and Scania AB.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Automotive Air-Conditioning Filter Market.

This study covers