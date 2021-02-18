Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe has a safety mechanism built into the syringe. The needle on auto-retarctable safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. On some models, a sheath is placed over the needle or the needle retracts into the barrel following injection to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market: BD, Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, Globe Medical Tech, Revolutions Medical, DMC Medical, Q Stat, Medicina, Haiou Medical, Mediprim and others.

0.5ml

1ml

3ml

5ml

Others

Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)

Intramuscular (IM)

Intravenous (IV)

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

