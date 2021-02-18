Auto Insurance Market: Investing now for Future Returns | People’s Insurance Company of China, CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO.

The ‘ Auto Insurance market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Auto Insurance market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Auto Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Auto insurance is an insurance policy for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles that protects customers against financial loss in the event of an accident or theft of vehicles and provides property coverage, liability coverage, and medical coverage. Furthermore, auto insurance is one of the largest revenue sources in the general insurance industry and accounted more than 35% in overall insurance premium collection. Most of the states require drivers to have compulsory auto insurance, which means new automobile purchases constitute a major proportion of the premiums. The automobile sector is already facing slowdown during 2019-2020 and further continues to decline due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the reduction in income and travel restrictions, customers are seeking for bailouts or refunds on premiums. To increase sale in this period, many major auto insurance companies in the U.S. and the UK have refunded 10-15% of annual premiums to customers. In India, the finance ministry has extended the validity of the third-party insurance policies, which increases the business of renewal during the lockdown.

Rise in number of accidents, stringent government regulation for the adoption of auto insurance, and increase in automobile sales globally due to increase in per capita income of consumers acts as the major driving forces of the global auto insurance market. However, adoption of autonomous vehicles hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, implementation of technologies in existing product & service lines and surge in demand for third-party liability coverage in emerging economies are expected to provide potential opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global car insurance market is segmented into coverage, distribution channel, vehicle age, application, and region. In terms of coverage, it is fragmented into third party liability coverage and collision/comprehensive/other optional coverages. By distribution channel, it is segregated into insurance agents/brokers, direct response, banks, and others. As per vehicle age, it is divided into new vehicles and used vehicles. Depending on application it is bifurcated into personal, and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the auto insurance market report are People’s Insurance Company of China, CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO., Ping an Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Admiral Group Plc, GEICO, Tokio Marine Group, Allianz, and Allstate Insurance Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global auto insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global auto insurance market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Coverage

– Third Party Liability Coverage

– Collision/Comprehensive/ Other Optional Coverages

By Distribution Channel

– Insurance Agents/Brokers

– Direct Response

– Banks

– Others

By Vehicle Age

– New Vehicle

– Used Vehicle

By Application

– Personal

– Commercial

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– People’s Insurance Company of China

– CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO.

– Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

– State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

– Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

– Admiral Group Plc

– GEICO

– Tokio Marine Group

– Allianz

– Allstate Insurance Company

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

Future changes in consumer behavior

High-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Key Points Covered in Auto Insurance Market Report:

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Auto Insurance market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic and forecast market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period 2020 Updated & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Auto Insurance market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities 2020 Updated & Covid 19 Impact and Recovery • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Auto Insurance industry & Trends to Watch During the COVID-19 Outbreak • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Auto Insurance market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Auto Insurance market. Drives Future Change • Global Macro Comparison – The global Auto Insurance market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Auto Insurance market size, percentage of GDP, and average Auto Insurance market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Auto Insurance market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Auto Insurance market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.COVID-19 Economic Impact Reports &Providing Clarity in a Time of Crisis

