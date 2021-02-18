At CAGR 19.8% IP Camera Market Size, Future Demand, Technology, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2027

IP Camera Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- The rise in demand for advanced security technologies in industrial facilities to ensure the safety & security of workers is the key factor driving the growth of Global IP Camera Market.

IP Camera Market is valued at USD 5.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18.6 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of IP Camera-

An IP camera is a video camera that is networked over a fast ethernet connection. The informatics camera sends the signals to the server or monitor via a web or network link. It is principally utilized in informatics surveillance, closed-circuit television (CCTV) and digital videography. IP cameras are widely substituting analog cameras due to their digital zoom and remote surveillance options over the Internet. IP cameras are progressively being used in surveillance circuit electronics, where they are replacing traditional CCTV cameras. They can be either wired or wireless, cutting the cost and maintenance required for regular cameras used in a CCTV surveillance circuit. The high resolution within the graphics recorded in an IP digital camera offers a clean image to view and review. A digital system that is organized around an existing internet or WI-FI network can be easily integrated with other systems that run on the same network. There are several advantages that an IP security camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. IP security cameras go along with a large vary of options and technologies, permitting user to record video in HD, accommodates dynamic light-weight levels throughout the day, and even focus user’s camera remotely. Advanced camera features include HD analog technology, HD resolution, PTZ technology, frame rates, remote focus lens, image sensor, Video compression, camera Iris.

Global IP Camera market report is segmented on the basis of product type, connection, application and regional & country level. Based upon product type IP Camera market is classified as non mechanical pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) dome camera, fixed cameras, fixed dome cameras and infrared camera. Based upon connection, market is classified into Centralized and Decentralized. Based upon application, IP camera market is classified into transportation, banking & finance, government, commercial, education and property.

The regions covered in this Global IP Camera market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of IP Camera is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global IP Camera market Report covers prominent players are like Panasonic, Openeye, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell Security, Sony, Hikvision Digital Technology, D-Link, Arecont Vision, Tyco International, Juanvision, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, March Networks, Apexis, Vivotek, NetGear, GeoVision, Mobotix and others.

Increasing Demand for Modern Security Technologies in Industrial Facilities to Ensure the Safety & Security of Workers is driving the Market Growth.

Increasing demand for advanced security technologies in the banking and finance sector is accelerating the IP camera market growth. It’s critical for financial systems to have sound security measures in place. CP PLUS’ offers solutions with advanced analytics for multiple facets of banking, ranging from ATMs, Branch offices, Data Centers, Lockers and more. As banks add more connected cameras to their shrivel lance environments, it becomes increasingly difficult for security teams to keep up with the volume of data. Applying a video management system (VMS) supports IT control with artificial intelligence, predictive analytics software and other tools that automate security signals and makes it easier to respond to intimidations. The monetary service sector conjointly continues to create its speedy adoption of digital driven by larger push from the govt. and therefore the advent of innovative technologies. This transformation encompasses viable digital alternatives to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and insurance companies across the value chain.

IP-based video cameras are creating new opportunities for channel players as customers look beyond simple surveillance to a new generation of video analytics designed to deliver business insights. However, high costs involved and the privacy concerns may hamper the growth of IP camera market. In spite of that, the growing demand for these systems in non-security applications such as integration with access control systems in smart home automation, e-Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) are poised to supply extra opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global IP Camera Market

Geographically, the opportunities available in the global IP Camera market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is witnessing continuous development in the industrial and commercial sector. In 2017, 98 million network surveillance cameras were shipped globally through professional sales channels. Almost 29 million HD CCTV surveillance cameras were distributed globally through professional sales channels. Asia-Pacific is the leading market receptacle for IP cameras used for general surveillance, monitoring and preventing vandalism and misconduct in transportation sector. China is quickly moving towards smart city trends which will positively impact the IP camera market; China is a major region to invest in order to expand the business of IP cameras.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Non Mechanical Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Camera

Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Dome Camera

Fixed Cameras

Fixed Dome Cameras

Infrared Camera

By Connection:

Centralized

Decentralized

By Application:

Transportation

Banking & Finance

Government

Commercial

Education

Property

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



