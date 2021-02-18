At 8.9% CAGR,EEG Devices Market Size | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends, Business Opportunity and Top Companies Analysis in 2021-2027 | Cognionics Inc., Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

Worldwide EEG Devices Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the EEG Devices Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global EEG Devices Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global EEG Devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and a significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key companies Included in EEG Devices Market:-

Brain Products GmbH

Cognionics, Inc.

Wearable Sensing

Neuroelectrics

ANT Neuro

Mitsar Co. Ltd.

Neurosky

Biosemi

EMOTIV

MUSE

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bitbrain Technologies

The rising cases of brain tumors worldwide is the primary factor for the EEG devices market growth. For instance, as per the data of Lancet Neurol 2019; approximately 330 000 cases of central nervous system (CNS) cancer were reported in the world in 2016. The most regular type of essential CNS cancer is Glioma, which is a group of malignant brain tumors that includes high-grade Glioma or glioblastoma and low-grade Glioma (astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma). Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Global EEG Devices Market – By Product

32-channel EEG

25-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multi channel EEG

21-channel EEG

8-channel EEG

Global EEG Devices Market – By Application

Brain Tumors

Head Trauma

Sleep Disorders

Neuroscience

Others

Global EEG Devices Market – By Device Type

Standalone Devices

Portable Devices

Global EEG Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global EEG Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The EEG Devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the EEG Devices Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the EEG Devices market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

This report focuses on the global EEG Devices market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the EEG Devices market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

