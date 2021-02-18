Astonishing growth in Sports Drink Market is expected to reach US$ 32.83 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of sports drinks among athletes and growing consumer awareness of health are boosting demand for sports drinks

The global sports drink market is estimated to be experiencing growth over the evaluation period. Market growth is driven primarily by the increasing popularity of sport drinks among athletes and a growing health awareness among consumers. Sports drinks are specially formulated drinks that help to keep the body hydrated during or after exercise or sports activities. These drinks are usually rich in carbohydrates, and are efficient source of energy. Such sports drinks contain electrolytes including potassium, sodium and chloride, as well as a high percentage of sugar for energy recovery. These reasons trending across the globe; not only fuel market growth, but also inspire Sports Drink producers to add more novelties to the product in terms of variety, enhancement, and attractive packaging of the product.

Heavy investments made in R&D activities aid in to achieve these goals, which in effect pays off well by increasing the drink’s success factor. The key goal of drinking sports drink is to restore the nutritious contents which are lost during sweat and also to improve the energy metabolism in human body. At present, demand for flavored sports drink is growing on the global Sports Drink Market, and businesses are also adopting the sports nutrition guidelines when making sports beverages to give consumers better performance benefits. Manufacturers are also introducing new product lines with various flavors. The increasing competition between startups and existing market players of the market, new marketing tactics and innovations are also becoming crucial for targeting the right segment of consumer’s sports drinks. Stringent government regulations have led to the development of clean label products the adoption of safety practices and creating transparency between consumers and manufacturers. One of the key factor restricting the overall Sports Drink Market growth is the unproven claims made by the producers of the sports drink regarding the health benefits of the product. In terms of revenue, the Sports Drinks Market stood at around US$ 21,746.74 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach around US$ 32,831.18 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sports drink market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major region across North America Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Global Sports Drinks Market is expected to reach US$ 32.83 billion by 2027, as there is increasing popularity of sports drinks among athletes and a growing consumer awareness of health are boosting demand for sports drinks.

Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market are the innovation of new flavors with added health benefits and changing lifestyle of consumers i.e., enrollment in the fitness and health clubs, and eating proper nutrient food, which give them a balanced nutrient diet.

Unproven & Non-scientific claims regarding the product will hinder the overall growth of the Global sports drink market.

Some of the players operating in the Global Sports Drink Market are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, Monster Beverage Corp, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., GNC Holdings Inc., Pepsico Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc., and Nestlé S.A. amongst others.

Market Key Segments:

By Product Type: Hypotonic Isotonic Hypertonic



By End User:

Professional Users

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

By Distribution channel: Drug Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket E-commerce Others

