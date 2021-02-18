Astonishing growth in Employee Onboarding Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2027, owing to the increasing adoption of AI-powered tools, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global employee onboarding software market stood at 772.6 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,190.2 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the demand for automation in HR processes is supplementing the growth of global employee onboarding software market. In addition, with surging market competition, companies lay stress on acquiring better talent process which in return fosters the retention rate of the company. The demand for reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks and maximizing the employee experience is fueling the growth of employment onboarding software market. For instance, the adoption of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) is reducing the work of HR, without hampering the quality of their work. This also forms one of the crucial features of the employee onboarding software, channeling towards reducing new hire paperwork, easing the work of background checks, and helping to organize employment documentation compliance, among others.

The smooth transition for new hire facilitated by the software, is driving the growth of employee onboarding software market. The tool’s integration with other enterprise resource planning software (ERPS) such as recruiting process, training tools, etc. is also estimated to propel the demand for employee onboarding software market during the forecast period. Employee onboarding software ensures a major cut down on paper costs and paper waste. Today when the planet is faced with continuing and widespread threats of climate change, the sustainability factor associated with the employee onboarding software industry is expected to stimulate the market substantially.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Employee Onboarding Software Market. The employee onboarding software industry has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

The notable cut-down on excessive paper documentation, is paving way for an eco-friendly alternative in the form of a software platform.

The software provides flexibility to its wide user base. Some of the companies also offer software compatible with mobile phones. This has made the onboarding process easier and manageable on-the-go.

Integration of advanced technological solutions such as artificial intelligence, is estimated proliferate the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the employee onboarding software market include Ultimate Software, IBM Corporation and Oracle amongst others

Global Employee Onboarding Software Market

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud Based

By End User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Employee Onboarding Software Market By Verticals

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



