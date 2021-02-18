Aronia Market Size | Share, Trends, Growth | Latest Technology Industry Report, 2021-2027

Aronia Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing growth of the industries such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, personal care is expected to foster the growth of Market.

Aronia Market is valued at USD 638.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1038.7 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Aronia-

Aronia is a form of deciduous shrubs, the chockeberries, in the family Rosaceae native to eastern North American and most usually found in wet woods and swamps. Aronia berries contain higher levels of antioxidants, ployphenois, and anthocyanins than cranberries, blueberries, grapes, and most other fruits. Studies have shown that antioxidants help to reduce the risk for cancer, heart disease, inflammation, diabetes, bacterial infections and neurological diseases in humans. Aronia berries and products prepared from it are gaining popularity due to the consumer’s growing interest towards healthier foods. These berries are high in vitamins, minerals and folic acids. They are also one of the richest plant sources of phenolic substances, mainly proanthocyanins and anthocyanins.

Global Aronia Market report is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and regional & country level. Based upon type, market is classified as Aronia prunifolia (Purple Chokeberry), Aronia melanocarpa (Black Chokeberry), Aronia arbutifolia (Red Chokeberry). Based upon distribution channel, market is classified into supermarket and convenience stores.

The regions covered in this Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Aronia Market Report covers prominent players are like Cedar Gardens LLC, Bellbrook Berry Farm, B.T. Aronia Farm, Sawmill Hollow Family Farm, OPG Medic, Microstructure Sp., P.P.H.U. Bio Juice, GreenFieldSp, TECOFOOD sp, Mae’s Health, Wellness, and others.

Increasing Use of Aronia in the Industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care is Expected to Drive the Growth of Market within the Forecast Period.

Increasing use of aronia in the industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages, personal care is major factor driving market growth. Increased health-consciousness of the Americans have helped spur worldwide interest in berries and other foods that yield health and medicinal benefits known as nutraceuticals for their conjugal of nutrition with pharmaceutical-like benefits, these super-edibles pack a powerful commercial punch. The other major factors driving the global market are; increasing health consciousness among consumers and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe. The growing popularity of aronia berries is driving interest from blueberry growers and other producers from a wide geographic area. Consumer awareness drives the market for antioxidant fruits, and aronia berries gained attention. Some manufacturers incorporate a small amount of aronia-derived products in items such as confectionery while yet others create juice mixes. High courage for aronia closes to 1 million pounds this year and may be 10 times that by 2022, according to the Cooperative’s strategic plan. However, high cost of aronia berries is expected to hamper the growth of market. In spite of that, corporations manufacturing plant based beverages products can influence potential opportunities in regions attributed to rapidly growing demand for supplements and disease preventive products.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Geographically, the opportunities available in the global market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Market within the forecast period. The demand for aronia berry has increased in the U.S. because of its health promoting potential. The aronia berry plant is native to eastern North America, even though Europe also has a successfully naturalized species of the plant. In the U.S. aronia is primarily used by large food processors as an additive to energy drinks and fruit juices. The extract serves both as a coloring agent and to increase antioxidant content. Europe is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global market as growing demand for berries and new products in this region. In Russia, aronia and apple juices are combined and caused to produce red wine. In Lithuania, dessert wines are made using aronia Juice combined with other fruits. Within the last five years, imports of frozen berries in the European Union grew by 12% in value and by 4% in quantity, reaching €683 million and 302,000 tonnes in 2016. The European Union is the world’s largest market for superfruit juices, with an estimated share of more than 40% of global consequences.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Aronia Prunifolia (Purple Chokeberry)

Aronia Melanocarpa (Black Chokeberry)

Aronia Arbutifolia (Red Chokeberry)

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



