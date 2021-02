Alternative Medicines Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2017 – 2025

Alternative medicines include treatments other than allopathic. Alternative medicine treatments include systems with healing ability such as acupuncture, acupuncture, naturopathy, herbal remedies, and homeopathy. The medical profession does not regard these healing systems as orthodox treatment systems. Some of these treatments are accepted to be of value for certain conditions. Herbal medicines include drugs that are derived from plants. Herbal medicines are either used for therapeutic purpose, or as supplements to improve well-being or health. Herbal products are available as teas, extracts, powders, capsules, tablets, and others. These products are natural, hence considered to be safe. Herbal medicines have the ability to cure almost all the types of diseases.

Nutraceutical is a combination of the words nutrition and pharmaceutical. Nutraceutical medicines or products are fortified food or food products that provide supplementary diet and also help in prevention and treatment of diseases except anemia. Nutraceuticals are not regulated and tested to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs. These have the ability to treat diseases including ADHD, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, anemia, sickle cell, anxiety, aphthous ulcer, carnitine deficiency, depression, dietary supplementation, dyspareunia, eye conditions, fibromyalgia, herbal supplementation, herpes simplex, herpes simplex, suppression, high cholesterol, Huntington’s disease, hypertriglyceridemia, insomnia, jet lag, muscle pain, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, short bowel syndrome, and smoking cessation.

Probiotics are live yeasts and bacteria that benefit the health of individuals. These are referred as ‘healthy’, ‘helpful’, or ‘good’ bacteria. An imbalance of natural yeasts or bacteria within the body has been associated with a range of indications including suppressed immune system, yeast infections, skin rashes, weight gain, diarrhea, and constipation. Probiotics may be taken orally to restore any imbalance in the normal urogenital or intestinal flora. These are available as contained naturally, or dietary supplements or added to foods such as kefir, sauerkraut, or yogurt. Increase in inclination toward safe and lesser side effects boosts the global alternative medicines market. Rise in side effects and adverse drug reactions due to usage of allopathic medicines drives the market. Surge in awareness about the benefits relating to alternative medicines is a key driver of the market. However, slow healing ability of alternative medicines restrains the market.

The global alternative medicines market can be segmented based on drug class, dosage form, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into herbal products, nutraceutical products, and probiotics. Based on dosage form, the global alternative medicines market can be classified into tablets, powder, syrup, capsules, teas, extracts, and others. In terms of disease indication, the market can be divided into ADHD, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, anemia, sickle cell, anxiety, aphthous ulcer, carnitine deficiency, depression, dietary supplementation, dyspareunia, eye conditions, fibromyalgia, herbal supplementation, herpes simplex, herpes simplex, suppression, high cholesterol, Huntington’s disease, hypertriglyceridemia, insomnia, jet lag, muscle pain, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, short bowel syndrome, smoking cessation, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global alternative medicines market can be categorized into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Key players in the global alternative medicines market include Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., GUNA S.p.a., BIORON GmbH, Ainsworth, Inc., Kanak Drishti Infotech Pvt. Ltd., and Random Beauty, Inc.

