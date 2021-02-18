Airless Packaging Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global airless packaging market size is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
The increasing demand for premium cosmetics packaging is key factor to drive the airless packaging market growth. Airless packaging is widely used in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and home care, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for personal care products such as skincare, haircare, foundations, serums, and other cosmetics are also emerging market growth.
The report titled “Airless Packaging Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Airless Packaging industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Airless Packaging market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Airless Packaging Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
On the basis of end-use, the personal care and home care segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for around 80% of the global airless packaging market share in terms of revenue. The premium cosmetic packaging is a key factor to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. By region, Europe dominated the market due to the increasing demand for personal care cosmetics.
The Airless Packaging Market Segmentation:
By Packaging Type:
- Bottles & Jars
- Bags & Pouches
- Tubes
By Material:
- Glass
- Plastic
- Metal
By End-Use:
- Personal Care & Homecare
- Pharmaceutical
- Pet care
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- ABC Packaging Ltd.
- Albéa
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Fusion Packaging
- HCP Packaging
- Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
- Lumson SPA
- Quadpack Industries
- Raepak Ltd.
Key Questions Answered by Airless Packaging Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
