AI in Cyber Security Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights

Historically, North America has been the largest user of such solutions, due to the large number of corporate houses with high-worth assets and advanced IT infrastructure. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would adopt artificial intelligence-based IT protection, as the number of internet-based crimes is steadily rising in the region, and they end up costing a lot to companies, and ultimately, national economies.
In APAC, the AI in cyber security market growth in Indonesia would be the fastest, as a result of the increasing number of internet users and botnet attacks. Apart from the need to protect the IT assets in general, the growing popularity of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is also influencing the usage of AI solutions in cyber security.
As the personal computing devices of employees have wide-ranging configurations and security protocols, it is difficult for IT departments to evaluate all of them as per their data protection policies. Resultingly, the corporate data in individual devices might be more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Technologies such as machine learning help provide complete endpoint protection, thereby reducing the risk of cyber-attacks.

