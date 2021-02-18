Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2021 | Global Growth, Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2027

The ‘Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is valued at USD 172.69 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 263.80 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) bone & joint infections, pneumonia etc. with increased geriatric population and surge in development of new drugs using active pharmaceutical ingredients for fighting against such diseases are some important factor driving the growth of this market.

Scope of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are portions of any drugs, which are biologically active in nature. The APIs have significant use in the manufacturing of effective and safe medicines. Depending on the drug’s administered dosage, the reactions and results differ according to the requirement and use for specific treatment of diseases. Certain drugs are contained of more than one kind of API. Drugs are chosen primarily for their active ingredients to treat a number of chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, bone & joint infections, pneumonia, otitis, streptococcal pharyngitis, cellulites, and urinary tract infections. However, the standard can vary widely from one brand to another. Drugs are chosen primarily from active ingredients in the liquid or solid form like tablet or other during formulation and development, the excipients are chosen can reach the target site in the body at the desired rate and extent according to the requirement.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented on the type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, therapeutic application, and region. Active pharmaceutical ingredients market is classified on the basis of type of manufacturer are In-house, and contract base manufacturing. On the basis of type of synthesis, the market is segmented as synthetic chemical, classical fermentation, biotech/biological, plant extracts, and others. On the basis of type of drugs, global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is divided into innovative prescription drugs, generic prescription drugs and others. On the basis of therapeutic application cardiovascular drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, oncology drugs, central nervous system drugs, anti-infective drugs, respiratory diseases drugs and others.

The regions covered in global active pharmaceutical ingredients market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients services Companies:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is the rise of demand for the new drug discovery for treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases like HIV, cancer, arthritis, bone & joint infections, hepatitis-B, Aids etc. across the globe. According to WHO in 2018, the global cancer burden has risen to 18.1 million new cases including 9.6 million deaths across the globe. Due to such rise in the cases of cancer, the new drugs discovery using the active pharmaceutical ingredients has became essential. Recently according to the American Chemical Society in 2019, there has been 48 new drugs has been approved by the FDA U.S. out of which 11 for new cancer treatments with the innovative molecular pharmaceutical ingredients. However, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is hampered by need for high investment with huge capital requirement for research and developments. Moreover rising health cautiousness among the people with technological advancement huge investment for launching of new drugs and biological products, acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansion will provide huge opportunity for active pharmaceutical ingredients market. For instance in 2019, ArQule has been acquired by Merck & Co. for roughly around USD 2.7 billion in cash, for making cancer drug using active pharmaceutical ingredients with the latest small-molecule-focused.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients market with the potential rate as presence of pharmaceutical companies for new drug discovery using advanced technology in this region. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the U.S. holds 45% global market share for pharmaceutical companies including new drug discovery using the active pharmaceutical ingredients with spending has been increased from USD 461.7 billion in 2016 to USD 645-675 billion in 2021, while the European share of pharmaceutical drug development spending will grow from USD 151.8 billion to USD 170-200 billion from 2016 to 2021 year. Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients due to rise of infectious diseases like Corona virus, HIV, etc.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases i.e., diabetes, cancer etc. with rising population in this region. According to WHO, around 65% of all cancer deaths occur in developing countries and the number of global cancer deaths is projected to increase by 45 percent from 2007 to 2030 with from 7.9 million to 11.5 million deaths influenced by rise in consumption of tobacco use, unhealthy diet, insufficient physical activity and the harmful use of alcohol in this region.

Key Benefits for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Reports –

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market research report provides detail information about market introduction, market summary, global market revenue (revenue USD), market drivers, market restraints, market opportunities, competitive analysis, regional and country level.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation –

by Type of Manufacturer – In-house manufacturing, Contract base manufacturing

by Type of synthesis – Fermentation, Biotech/biological, Plant extracts, Others

by Type of Drugs – Innovative prescription drugs, Generic prescription drugs

by Therapeutic Application – Cardiovascular drugs, Metabolic disorders drugs, Oncology drugs, Central nervous system drugs, Anti-infective drugs, Respiratory diseases drugs, Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued……

