3D Printing Materials Market by Type, Form, Application and Future Analysis

To meet the challenges in producing complex objects and reduce material wastage and operational cost and time, industrialists are embracing additive manufacturing. Unlike traditional processes in which the material, such as a metal sheet, is first portioned into the required size and shape and then the scrap is brought together and formed into a new sheet, additive manufacturing adds the material layer by layer onto each other. This not only reduces material wastage and the time in reforming the scrap into the bulk material, but also allows for the manufacturing of more-complex products.

Thus, the 3D printing materials market is forecast by P&S Intelligence to grow to $1,365.6 million by 2023 from $558.4 million in 2017, at a 16.7% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This is because additive manufacturing is essentially 3D printing, which is accomplished by a 3D printer. First, the product to be created is designed on computer-aided design (CAD) software, after which slicer or slicing software converts the 3D image into instructions for the printer. Hence, with the increasing usage of 3D printing across industries, the demand for the various materials used for the process will grow.

Thus, as the manufacturing sector advances and embraces the additive manufacturing technology, it will require much more 3D printing materials than presently.

GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MATERIALS MARKET

By Type

Plastics Metals Ceramics



By Form

Powder Filament Liquid



By Application

Aerospace and Defense Medical and Dental Automotive Consumer Goods



By Region