3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Advancements and Outlook 2021 to 2026: Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.45% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players:

Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Cybercity 3D Inc., ESRI Inc and others.

Key Deveopments

April 2020 – Autodesk released 3Ds Max 2021 version. The latest version from the company focuses on rendering and textures by leveraging the improvements in performance. The version also added support for python 3, scriptable baking, and more focus on CAD-related workflows and interoperability with Autodesks CAD tools such as AutoCAD and Revit.

December 2020 – Autodesk announced a release of Maya 2020. The new version is featured with new animation, rendering, effects, modelling, and rigging advancements to empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction to Witness Significant Growth

– Due to fast-paced infrastructural development in various developing regions across the world, there seems to be a constant up-gradation when it comes to building designs and architectural requirements.

– Moreover, the architectural industry has been growing considerably, except for current temporary setback in the context of COVID pandemic, with an increasing number of new architectural firms entering the market with innovative designs and software thereby providing better services such as enhancement in urban planning which is expected to increase the demand for upgraded design technology involving 3D models, and high-end designing software.

– 3D mapping helps in geolocation and making building models of construction sites, buildings, and structures that allow architects to design, plan, and manage site logistics. For instance, Zmapping, a London-based company, provides 3D models to creates some of the most detailed and accurate context 3D city models for architects, local authorities, and master planners.

– Rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for 3D technologies. The development of smart cities in India and China is expected to boost the need for 3D mapping and modeling software.

North America to Hold Significant Share

– Various vendors in the autonomous driving market are gaining investments, which is expected to drive the demand for these solutions. For Instance, Nuro, a company based in Mountain View, California, announced that it had raised USD 940 million in financing from the SoftBank Vision Fund. The company announced that it would use the new financing to expand its delivery service to new geographies, for the addition of new partners, scale its fleet, extend and mature its self-driving technology, and significantly grow its team.

– The US media and entertainment industry is considered to have a significant share in the world. The rising number of 3D movies and animated movies, which is one of the major users of this technology and the rising adoption of 3D gaming across the region, is continuously increasing the demand for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market.

– According to a recent survey of construction stakeholders in the United States, conducted by the International Trade Administration, United States, it is estimated that the country has witnessed a 14% gain in the number of companies willing to build 60% of their projects as green projects by the end of 2018. This is expected to create a scope for the market.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, the 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

