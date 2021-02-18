2020 Prediction and Current COVID-19 Scenario for Polyethylene Terephthalate market

The report “Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Product Type (Carbonated Soft Drink, Bottled Water, Other Drinks, Sheets and Films, Food, and Non-Food), By Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, ALPEK SAB DE CV complete an acquisition of the Corpus Christi project of CC polymer plant

Analyst View:

The increasing use of polyethylene terephthalate in packaging due to its ability to bear enhanced weight, which in turn reduces transportation cost, which is the major factor driving the polyethylene terephthalate market. In addition, the growing international trade attributed with the growing demand from the food and beverage industry in the developing regions is also responsible for growth of the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and the growing environmental concerns about the adverse environmental effects of polyethylene terephthalate are expected to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global polyethylene terephthalate market accounted for 26,583.53 kilo ton in 2023 in 2023 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global polyethylene terephthalate market has been segmented into carbonated soft drink, bottled water, other drinks, sheets and films, food, and non-food

By application, segments of the global polyethylene terephthalate market are food and beverages, automotive, electronics and others

By region, North America is dominates the market of polyethylene terephthalate across the globe. The developed end-use industries such as automobile and electronics are factors which is significantly driving the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global polyethene terephthalate market includes TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., BASF SE, M&G Group, Indorama Ventures, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Lanxess Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, Egyptian Indian Polyester Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

