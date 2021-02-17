Zika Virus Testing – Industry Trends, Statistics and Forecast to 2026 | LatinAmerica, NorthAmercia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

Global Zika Virus Testing Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Zika Virus Testing Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Zika Virus Testing market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The market study on the world Zika Virus Testing market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2024, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: LatinAmerica, NorthAmercia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

Zika virus Testing-

Detection of Zika virus genetic material (PCR testing): This test looks for evidence of the genetic material (RNA) of Zika virus. The test is most sensitive in the first 7 days after symptoms start when performed on blood, and in the first 14 days when performed on urine. The major limitation of this test is that genetic material can be detected for only a short time after the start of the illness. PCR may be more difficult to interpret in people without symptoms. Detection of antibodies against Zika virus (serology): This blood test measures antibodies against the virus that are developed as part of the human body’s reaction to infection. Antibodies begin to form approximately one week after the start of symptoms. This means waiting an appropriate time following potential exposure to Zika virus before ordering the test. This test is usually done on 2 blood samples, taken 2 weeks apart, to show a rise in the level of antibodies from one sample to the next. The major advantage of a serology test is that it remains positive for several months or longer after infection. The major limitations are that it can be slow to perform and can cross-react with other viruses related to Zika virus. A positive result may represent a previous exposure to another virus, such as dengue, or past vaccination (e.g. to yellow fever). This can make interpreting the result difficult. Additional testing can be performed in specialist laboratories to clarify the result.

Who can get tested for Zika virus?

If you are worried about the risk of infection with Zika virus during travel to a Zika area of risk, or through sexual transmission please contact your health care provider. Generally only people with symptoms of Zika virus infection and who have a compatible exposure history need to be tested. Zika virus infections in pregnant women may lead to serious outcomes for babies. Testing can be offered to pregnant women who may have been exposed to Zika through travel or sexual transmission.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

MolecularTest

SerologicTest

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

DiagnosticCenters

Hospitals

PathologyLabs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

