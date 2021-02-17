Yogurt Powder Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |Glanbia plc, PreGel America, ENKA SÜT A.Ş., ACE International

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Yogurt Powder Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global yogurt powder market are Glanbia plc, PreGel America, ENKA SÜT A.Ş., ACE International, Batory Foods, Prolactal, Empresa Limited, CP Ingredients, Kerry Inc., ARMOR PROTEINES, Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Grande Cheese Company, BARTEX, ALMIL AG, Ostmilch Handels GmbH, Surrey SATRO, Döhler GmbH Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Ornua Co-operative Limited, SCHWARZWALDMILCH GMBH, Dr. Suwelack, Yogurt Powder Factory among others.

Global yogurt powder market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.High growth possibilities to expands the product by improved food technology, combining flavors and improved nutritional levels is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Yogurt powders are commonly known as dehydrated yogurts. Yogurt powder generally made from skimmed milk which is pasteurized. The milk is cooled to incubation at 40-43 ° C temperature after pasteurization and the yogurt is added. The product can be fermented until a pH of around 4.6 is reached. Then it is followed by spay drying and packaging of the product. In a number of applications, yogurt powder can be used in which fresh yogurt cannot be used. Powder can also be used in nutrition bars, dried fruit, sweets and cereal inclusions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing preference towards natural ingredients and have become health conscious will boost the growth of the market

Minimal contamination risk and extended shelf life of yogurt powder is driving the growth of the market

Yogurt powder has various benefits for skin and is widely used as a natural & organic ingredient by skin care and cosmetics manufacturers, this will help to fuel the market growth

Yogurt powder is widely accepted by manufacturers, will expect to drive the market growth in near future

Lactose intolerance further leading to health issues such as acne, diarrhea, bloating and gas may hamper the growth of the market

Yogurt powder still not popular in developing countries, which are still using traditional yogurt is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

Product Type (Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Whole Yogurt Powder),

Application (Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionaries, Cosmetics & Skin Care Products, Household),

Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others)

The YOGURT POWDER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Epi-ingrédients launched yogurt based product concept which is used to showcase the company’s application expertise and dairy ingredients along with the promotion of yogurt powder 48. With this launch the company has enhance its product portfolio in the market

In August 2014, Glanbia Nutritionals has launched OptiSol 1061 Greek Yogurt Powder in the Americas. OptiSol 1061 is an ingredient that provides a broad variety of application for foods and drinks with the unique genuine flavor and healthy halo of Greek yogurt

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Yogurt Powder market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Yogurt Powder market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

