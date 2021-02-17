Wood Chips Market 2021| Leading Players, Business Statistics, Industry Segments, Gross Margin by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood chips are small-to-medium-sized pieces of wood and are formed by cutting and chipping large pieces of wood like trees, logging residues, branches, roots, stumps, and wood waste. In comparison, several types of wood chippers are available. Also, wood chips can be produced from residual forest materials, including tree branches, tree crowns, unsaleable materials, or small trees. However, forestry activities provide raw materials needed for wood chip production. Also, any tree can be converted into wood chips; also, the type and quality of wood used to produce wood chips depend mainly on the end-user industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wood chips market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand from the pulp industry, wherein wood chips are used as a raw material to produce pulp. Moreover, factors such as advent of using renewable sources of energy such as biomass owing to depleting conventional sources of energy are driving the wood chips market. However, requirement for sustainability-related certifications and restrictions imposed on GHG emissions from wood chips when used for energy generation is projected to hamper the overall growth of the wood chips market.

MARKET SCOPE

The œGlobal Wood Chips Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood chips market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global wood chips market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood chips market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wood chips market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the global wood chips market is divided into softwood and hardwood. On the basis of application, the global wood chips market is divided into combined heat and power (CHP), household furnishing, residential heating, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood chips market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood chips market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood chips market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wood chips market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wood chips market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wood chips market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood chips in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood chips market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the wood chips market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

American Wood Resources, LLC

Boniface Pallet Company Ltd

Cogent Fibre, Inc.

Enviva Pellets, LLC

Evoworld GmbH

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings

Orsted A/S

Sojitz Corporation

Verdo A/S

