Wireless Mesh Network Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020 -2027

Wireless mesh network uses a network topology which allows each node to communicate and connect with every other node. A mesh network consists of network gateways that connect the whole network with Internet, routers that are responsible for circulating data throughout the network and access points providing connectivity to the clients or the end users of the network. Wireless mesh network provides a cost effective alternative for establishing a network infrastructure. As there are no wired connections involved in the network, cost required to connect and install the wires is eliminated. Also, wireless connectivity helps in overcoming difficulties such as mountain terrain. Wireless mesh networks are adjustable in nature, addition and removal of nodes is easy due to its self-forming and self-balancing properties.

New nodes are detected automatically, whereas alternative routes are created after a node is removed. This flexibility offered by mesh networks is responsible for their increasing adoption. The global wireless mesh network market was valued at US$ 5,594.0 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 11,622.9 Mn in 2027.

Fast and easy deployment of the wireless mesh networks has increased its popularity in the public safety infrastructure. Wireless mesh network can be quickly established in the disaster struck areas as a part of disaster relief program. New and advanced Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products are being launched that are connected to each other with the help of wireless mesh networks. In this new network, IoT devices themselves will work as nodes in the network and forward data packets to other nodes in the network. Increasing adoption of IoT devices is expected to drive the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period.

The global wireless mesh network market has been segmented on the basis of radio frequency band, application, and geography. On the basis of radio frequency band, the market is segmented into sub 1GHz Band, 2.4 GHz Band, 4.9 GHz Band and 5 GHz Band. License free bands 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz (in most of the geographical regions around the world) are utilized by wireless mesh networks. New sub 1 GHz bands are being freed for utilization in the wireless mesh networks, further increasing the range and connectivity of the mesh network.

Based on various applications, the market is classified into hospitality, government, logistics, mining, education, healthcare and others. Others was the largest application segment of the wireless mesh network market in 2018. Others segment includes oil and gas, utilities and energy. Smart metering projects are using wireless mesh networks for connecting the meters with each other and transmission of data for analysis. Old electricity and gas meters are rapidly being replaced by smart meters with the help of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). It enables two way communication between the customers and utilities. Increasing adoption of smart meters is expected to drive the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period.

North America led the wireless mesh network market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The primary drivers for the wireless mesh network market in North America are growing demand from government institutions and worker safety infrastructure for mining and oil and gas. Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to experience promising growth in the wireless mesh network market in the coming years.

