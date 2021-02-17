Wired Interface Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Molex Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices

Global “Wired Interface Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Wired Interface market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Wired Interface industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The wired interface market is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Wired Interface Market are: Molex Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated is, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Amphenol Corporation and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

November 2019 – Plugable introduced Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD that uses a PCIe connection, and the external drive features an aluminum design, speeds up to 2400 MB/s, and an integrated Thunderbolt 3 cable. The Thunderbolt 3 interfaces with integrated 7-inch/18 cm 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Key Market Trends

Hdmi Wired Interface in Television Accounts for Significant Market Share

– With the usage of 4K Ultra HD currently, the market is moving towards 8K Ultra HD to improve the pixel. 8K is 16 times the pixels of HD and four times the pixels of 4K. 8K resolution equates to 7680 x 4320, or 33 million pixels (33,117,600, to be exact), instead of 3840 x 2160 (8,294,400 pixels). To more easily visualize, it says four 4K TVs placed in a four-by-four grid. With the increasing demand for 8K TV, the demand for HDMI wired interface increases.

– HDMI version 2.1, which is backward compatible with current HDMI devices, supports 8K video with HDR at a 60Hz refresh rate. It is the latest iteration on the A/V connection format that consumers have used since it replaced previous A/V connections nearly two decades ago, It replaces the HDMI 2.0 standard, where HDMI 2.0 can handle 8K at up to 30Hz.

– HDMI 2.1 increases the maximum signal bandwidth from 18Gbps (HDMI 2.0) to 48Gbps through 48G wired cable, which enables video resolutions of up to 10K and frame rates as high as 120fps. There are 19 pins and 19 wires in the new cable. Presently, twelve of these wires correspond to the plus, minus, and shield connections of four twisted pairs, leaving seven miscellaneous conductors for other purposes.

