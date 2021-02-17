Wine Packaging Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunity and Scope 2021 to 2026 | Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Encore Glass, G3 Enterprises

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Wine Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Wine Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Wine Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Wine Packaging Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591776/global-wine-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Wine Packaging Market: – Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Encore Glass, G3 Enterprises, Guala Closures, International Paper, Liqui-Box Corporation ( Dow Chemical Company), Maverick Enterprises, Owens-Illinois Group, Saverglass SAS, Scholle Corporation

– February 2020 – Amcor Limited collaborated with British start-up Garon Wines to bring its 100 % recycled and recyclable letterbox-friendly wine bottle to the US market.

– January 2020 – Ardagh Groups Glass packaging North America business unit, and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

Key Market Trends

Glass Packaging to Hold Largest Market Share

– Glass bottles, the long-time traditional wine containers, and bottles are anticipated to dominate the container mix in volume and value terms. However, market competition is increasing from an increasing variety of alternative package sizes and formats, offering greater convenience or economy.

– A substantial portion of the aromatic wine compounds was adsorbed by the plastic materials or lost to the environment. Sensory evaluation studies indicated that white wine packaged in both plastics was of acceptable quality for three months vs. at least six months for that in glass bottles.

– However, increasing demand and robust advancements are expected to occur for single-serving container options, such as plastic bottles, aseptic cartons, aluminum cans, and cups and goblets as these containers boast the advantage of enabling the wine to be taken to or sold in places that typically prohibit glass containers. Further, wine closure opportunities are being driven by increasing packaged wine production, with major changes in the container mix necessitating a widening array of closures.

– This market trend will fuel strong market opportunities for plastic and aluminum screw caps and plastic dispensing closures. Though continuing to face intensified market competition from alternative closures, cork demand is expected to be sustained by the entrenched position of glass bottles in the wine packaging market and improved performance and the cost-competitiveness of technical corks.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Wine Packaging market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591776/global-wine-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=69

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The market demand for organic, sustainable, and biodynamic wines is expected to continue to grow in the United States, as the wine exports in the United States reached 371 million liters in 2019 (Wine Institute Estimates). Growth is thus expected to be augmented by continued favorable gains in domestic wine consumption and production, along with international exports.

– Premiumization of wines in the United States is nearing maturity, and wine manufacturers are looking towards consumers that use the wine on a regular basis, instead of an occasional drink to toast. In addition, advances are spurred by surging disposable personal incomes and changing alcoholic beverage preferences occurring with younger consumers. These changes include the preference for wine over beer among millennials and a larger share of millennials consuming wine on a daily basis than that in other age groups.

– Millennial and boomer demographics are already impacting the wine market, which has thrust the wine packaging market to look for new solutions. In order to meet the demand from the US winemakers and other newcomers in the flourishing organic market, companies like Gallo Glass are investing in their facilities to service the Californian wine industry, which continues to grow steadily, and currently accounts for roughly 81% of the country’s wine.

– Due to the attractive wine market in the United States, and the efforts made by the government to manufacture locally, local wine packaging providers are providing product innovations to attract customers. For instance, Ardagh Group is innovating its products, including options like its ECO Series collection, which achieves the same standards of technical and aesthetic quality as traditional bottles, while resulting in transportation savings for wineries.

This Wine Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591776?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com