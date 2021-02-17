Wi-Fi Analytics Market Technology Innovations and Global Development 2021 to 2026

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market will Grow around at a 24.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, by 2026.

Key Players:

Purple, GoZone WiFi, MetTel, July Systems, Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Telstra, Cisco Systems, Ruckus Wireless, Hughes Systique, Blix, Nyansaand others.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application , split into

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

North America was the largest region in the Wi-Fi analytics market in 2019. The region is home to several Wi-Fi analytics solution vendors, such as Cloud4Wi Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Yelp Inc., and GoZone WiFi LLC, which results in a higher adoption of the technology here. Furthermore, the high financial stability of the two countries in the region has enabled them to widely adopt advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and big data.

Key Highlights of the Report

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Wi-Fi Analytics industry, segmented by type, end-use, and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic, and regulatory factors driving growth in the Wi-Fi Analytics to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Wi-Fi Analytics Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Wi-Fi Analytics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

