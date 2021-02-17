Wheat Gluten Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2027 focusing key players: Pioneer Industries Limited, ARDENT MILLS, Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global wheat gluten market are Pioneer Industries Limited, ARDENT MILLS, Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd., Royal Ingredients Group, Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd, Tereos, MGP, Crespel & Deiters, Cargill, Incorporated, z&f sungold corporation, Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Meelunie B.V., Permolex, Roquette Frères, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SOSLAND PUBLISHING COMPANY, Sedamyl, CropEnergies AG, Jäckering-Group, Qufeng among others.

Global wheat gluten market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand for vegan alternatives to meat is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Wheat protein is also called as wheat gluten which is mixture of glutenins and gliadins. Gluten is obtained from wheat grains. Wheat gluten is available in two forms mainly powder and liquid. This protein is used in preparation of spaghetti. The wheat protein is having more importance in vegetable proteins. Wheat protein is now available with soy-based raw material and wheat flour with some flavors to offer soy-free food products. For saving the position of wheat gluten market, manufacturers are engaged in producing exclusive & advanced products in the market with attractive offerings. These wheat glutens are having wider application in the food and beverage industry. Arcadia Biosciences had introduced wheat with 60% less gluten.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising health awareness increases demand for high-fiber foods which will boost the market growth

Growing vegetarian and vegan applications driving the growth of market

Rising demand of gluten-fortified breakfast cereals will fueling the market

Growing manufacture of animal feed can boost the market growth

Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity will restrict the growth of the market

Availability of substitute will hamper the market growth

By Form (Powder, Liquid), Product Type (Animal Feed, Food, Others),

End Use (Noodles, Cereals, Whole Grain Bread, Confectionaries, Pasta, Frozen Dough, Meat & Meat Analogue, Pet Foods),

Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, E-commerce)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Tereos had launched their website which will help to increase the awareness about the company and their products. This website is available in many languages which include French, Brazilian Portuguese and English. This will allow to create awareness about the business activities, expertise and products of the company

In April 2016, Cargill had opened their production site in Russia for the vital wheat gluten, which will help to offer bakery goods for the customers. This will enhance the quality of product and minimize the production cost. This development allows provide ingredients when there is extra demand for the food

