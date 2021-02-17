What are Reasons behind Growth of Chronic Pain Treatment Market?

The global chronic pain treatment market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $151.7 billion in 2030. The factors fueling the expansion of the market are the rising implementation of favorable policies by various governments, soaring geriatric population and the subsequent rise in the need for elderly care, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases across the world.

Under the product segment of the chronic pain treatment market, there are mainly two categories— devices and drugs. Between these, the drugs category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the future years as well. This would be because of the rising utilization of drugs by the geriatric people and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases all over the world.

The players operating in the chronic pain treatment market are increasingly focusing on product launches for gaining foothold in the market. For example, the FDA approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain, which has been recently developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc, in February 2020. This product provides temporary relief to the patient from arthritis pain and is suitable for people in the age group 18 years and above. The FDA approval made this product the first prescription-strength NSAID topical gel for arthritis pain available OTC in the U.S.

