Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Status and Trend Analysis 2017-2026 (COVID-19 Version)

Further key aspects of the report indicate that:

Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology

Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use

Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use

Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies

Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.

Chapter 12: Industry Summary.

The global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market has the potential to grow with xx million USD with growing CAGR in the forecast period from 2021f to 2026f. Factors driving the market for @@@@@ are the significant development of demand and improvement of COVID-19 and geo-economics.

Based on the type of product, the global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market segmented into

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

Based on the end-use, the global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market classified into

Waste & Water Management

Construction

Tunnels & Landfills

Bridges & Highways

Others

Based on geography, the global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market segmented into

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

And the major players included in the report are

AkzoNobel

SIKA

BASF

RPM

Keshun

Parex

3M

Exxonmobil

Polycoat Products

Oriental Yuhong

Berger Paints

Henkel

Mapei

Carpoly

Sherwin-williams

Guangdong Yu Neng Building Materials Technology

ARDEX Australia

Johns Manville

Tremco

Carlisle Companies

