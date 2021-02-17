VoLTE Testing Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Company Profiles, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

Global “VoLTE Testing Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the VoLTE Testing market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the VoLTE Testing industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

VoLTE Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global VoLTE Testing Market are: Company Profiles, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GL Communications Inc., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharati Airtel Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd, iBASIS Inc., LG Uplus Corp., KT Corporation, KDDI Corporation and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

August 2019 – Rohde & Schwarz had collaboration with mobile test specialist COMPRION that gives telecommunication solutions for testing remote SIM provisioning (RSP) of embedded UICCs (eSIMs) required for Industry 4.0 and connected car applications. The test solution is based on the COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager and the R&S CMW500 mobile communication tester or R&S CMW290 functional radio communication tester for cellular network simulation.

– October 2018 – Ericsson has completed its acquisition of the antenna and filter division of Kathrein, a world-leading provider of antenna and filter technologies. Ericsson is looking forward to providing its customers with a broadened Ericsson Radio System offering. In addition to expanding Ericssons portfolio of antenna and filter products, the acquisition will bring vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products.

Key Market Trends

VoLTE test and monitoring have been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments. Recently the telecom industry is leverage on the IoT technology through the commercial integration of VoLTE into the LTE Cat-M1 network.

– Traditionally, the voice networks transmit voice calls using 8 Kbps codec, but VoLTE transmits voice calls using 13 Kbps codec, which results in clearer phone calls as compared to the typical cellular phone call. The efficiency of VoLTE is three times as much as 3G and six times as much as 2G.

– The benefit of VoLTE is that the quality of the call is better than 2G and 3G connections because of the high data transfer rate over the medium/channel. The voice calls are in HD quality and offer a much richer experience along with fast, reliable, and richer services altogether to switch to VoLTE. Such development is not possible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks throughout the entire lifecycle.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the VoLTE Testing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. VoLTE Testing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

