Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Growth and Technology Advancement 2021- Trend Micro Inc., Avast Software Inc., Sierraware LLC, Nubo Software Limited

The virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market are Trend Micro Inc., Avast Software Inc., Sierraware LLC, Nubo Software Limited, Intelligent Waves LLC, Pulse Secure LLC, Raytheon Corporation, Prescient Solutions Group Inc., Fortinet Inc,, Genymobile SAS and Other

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Healthcare organizations have been looking for virtualization technology for its IT Infrastructure. With the increasing mobility strategy and BYOD trend in the sector, there have been increased risks for data security. According to HIMSS, 70% of doctors are using mobile devices to access patient information. Moreover, Arxan has stated that 90% of Android Healthcare/Medical apps have been hacked, 22% of which are FDA approved.

– Additionally, the increasing flow of mHealth, patient and billing data transcending smartphones, tables, and medical devices, users can achieve agile mobility for accessing data while complying with stringent PHI and HIPPA requirements. VMI also helps the point-of-sales operations to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, which specifies for credit card data handling.

– According to the US Department of Healthcare and Human Services, 40 million residents’ data were compromised in the country in 2019. Also, Cisco Systems has mentioned that cost of stolen records in the healthcare sector is among the highest at USD 429.

North America is Expected to be the Largest Market

– North America region among the is one of the highest numbers for mobile subscribers. The businesses in the region are highly appreciating the BYOD strategy and hence also implementing VMI solutions to enhance the productivity of the remote workforce. According to the Mobile Economy North America 2019 bu GSMA, the mobile subscribers in North America has crossed the 300 million market, penetrating over 84% of the population by the end of 2019. This indicates that the region has a significant opportunity for VMI vendors.

– North America is considered to be the pioneer of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, which has resulted in its widespread incorporation. This has led organizations to shift toward hybrid cloud models to ensure the safety of sensitive business information via private cloud while providing a greater reach of application to employees through public cloud solutions, which is a necessity for some applications requiring on-field access. This trend was observed to benefit productivity, and hence, is expected to continue and grow during the forecast period.

– Intelligent Waves’ subsidiary – Hypori is one of the key vendors for VMI solutions in the region, offering enterprises with solutions related to BUOD. Recently in December 2019, the company was awarded USD 43 million Small Business Innovation Research contract from the US Department of the Interior. As per the agreement, the company has agreed to assist government agencies tin deployingHypori Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) for their organization’s IT portfolio.

