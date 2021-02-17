Vegan Ice Cream Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Amy’s Kitchen, Double Rainbow Ice Creams, Inc., Wells Enterprises, Inc., NadaMoo! Booja-Booja

The ‘ Vegan Ice Cream market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Vegan Ice Cream market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegan Ice Cream market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Vegan ice cream is made from various sources such as almonds milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, and rice milk. It is available in various flavors such as caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and different fruit flavors.

The growth of the vegan ice cream market is attributed to increase in number of vegan & diet-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, rise in issue of lactose intolerance fuels the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. Vegan ice cream has been witnessing increased popularity in the mature and emerging markets, owing to rise in number of people allergic to dairy products. Furthermore, increase in health awareness and surge in disposable income have supplemented the vegan ice cream market growth. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients such as vegan ingredients that helps in maintaining the health by different market players augments the growth of the market.

However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and high cost of plant-based milk extraction act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for dairy-free products by vegan population and introduction of new flavors & varieties of vegan ice cream are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the vegan ice cream market expansion.

The global vegan ice cream market is segmented into source, flavor, sales type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, and cashew milk. By flavor, it is classified into caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and fruit. Depending on sales type, it is segregated into impulse, take home, and artisanal. In terms of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and online. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The players in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition, and collaboration as their key development strategies to increase profitability and strengthen their foothold in the competitive vegan ice cream market. The key players profiled in the report include Unilever, General Mills, The Whitewave Foods Company (Denon), Hain Celestial Group, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, High Road Craft Brands, Alden’s Organic, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., Tofutti Brands, Inc., and Trader Joe’s.

The other players operating in the global vegan ice cream market include Amy’s Kitchen, Double Rainbow Ice Creams, Inc., Wells Enterprises, Inc., NadaMoo! Booja-Booja, Happy Cow Limited, Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, ARCTIC ZERO, Inc. Perry’s Ice Cream, Coolhaus, SorBabes, and Beyond Better Foods, LLC.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

Market Segmentation: Vegan Ice Cream Market by Source (Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, and Cashew milk), Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee, Vanilla, and Fruit), Sales Type (Impulse, Take Home, and Artisanal), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and Online)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

