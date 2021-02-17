US Online Grocery Market 2021-2025 Trending Vendors – Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co. and Costco Wholesale Corporation

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Online Grocery Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)”.

The report titled “The US Online Grocery Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)” delivers an analysis of the US online grocery market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and segment analysis as well with their forecasted values.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US online grocery market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US online grocery market is in its nascent stage and market share is dominated by only few major players such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co., and Costco Wholesale Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Walmart Inc.

Com, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Grocery stores can be broadly categorized into three formats: small format, large format, and electronic/online. Online grocery shopping is a recent trend that has developed as a form of e-commerce. Such type of stores can be either in the form of brick-and-mortar supermarket or general grocery stores that allow the customers to shop online from the comfort of their own homes or work places. These online stores made grocery shopping easier and convenient for the customers with the help of internet.

Currently, in grocery shopping, online channels accounted for a small proportion of the total grocery market in the US, but anticipations are made that the market would gain momentum over the next five years i.e. 2021 to 2025. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps etc. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as escalating storage and delivery cost, lack of personal verifiability of groceries, price fluctuation of grocery items etc.

The shelter in place orders by federal government alongside an increasing number of people in self-quarantine due to Covid-19 benefited the growth of the online grocery market. More and more people made use of mobile apps and ecommerce websites for purchasing grocery items, and many were first time online grocery shoppers.

