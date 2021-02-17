Traveling Bags Market | Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027
Traveling Bags Market 2021-2027
The forecast period 2021-2027 is expected to show significant growth in Global Traveling Bags Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Traveling Bags product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.
Our report studies global Traveling Bags market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.
Consumers are usually traveling for several reasons such as business, office and vacation. Growing fashion trends will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. While backpacks remain popular among casual travellers, duffle bags, Trolley bag will continue to gain traction among business and leisure travellers. With a growing trend of traveling with compact and lightweight luggage, manufacturers are investing more in the production of high quality, innovative bags.
Traveling Bags market report covers top players like,
Ace Co. Ltd.
Briggs & Riley Travelware
Delsey SA
Eagle Creek
New Travel Sports Co. Ltd.
Samsonite
Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd.
Travelpro International Inc.
United States Luggage Company (LLC)
VIP Industries Ltd.
VF Corporation
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Traveling Bags industry.
We have segmented global Traveling Bags market as follows,
Traveling Bags Market by Bag Type,
Backpacks
Duffle bags
Trolley bag
Traveling Bags Market by Application/End User
Men
Women
Kids
Based in type segment, in 2016, the market of traveling bags was dominated by Backpacks and Trolley bag segment. It accounted for the major shares of the Traveling Bags market. It is due to the significant growth in tourism and travel sector across the world. Increasing number of passenger’s travels coupled with rising disposable incomes are anticipated to drive the Traveling Bags market in coming years.
Traveling Bags Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
