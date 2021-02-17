Travel Bags Market Size, Growth, Companies Share, Trends, Scope and Regional Outlook by 2025
According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global travel bags market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 6% by 2025.
The expanding tourism sector, along with the growing number of travel and tourism activities, is propelling the market for travel bags. The elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have augmented the demand for premium and luxury travel bags. Additionally, the increasing consumer inclination towards customized product variants is also driving the global market. Apart from this, the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly travel bags that use natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather, etc., will continue to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.
Travel bags are widely used by tourists, travelers, explorers, and trekkers, to carry their clothes and other belongings. Some of the common product variants include duffel bags, rolling luggage, wheeled backpacks, weekenders, totes, etc. These travel bags are mostly available in a variety of sizes, patterns, and colors and can be customized according to consumer preferences and needs.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global travel bags market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, luggage type, price range, demography, and distribution channel.
Breakup by Material:
- Polyester
- Fabric
- Leather
- Others
Breakup by Luggage Type:
- Duffle
- Trolley
- Backpacks
Breakup by Price Range:
- Premium Price
- Medium Price
- Low Price
Breakup by Demography:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Factory Outlets
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Delsey SA, Deuter Sport, Fenix Outdoor, Hermès, Kering, Louis Vuitton, Lowe Alpine, LVMH, Osprey, Rimowa, Samsonite, Timbuk2, Victorinox, VIP Industries, etc.
