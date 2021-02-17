Transportation Analytics Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Transportation Analytics Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Transportation Analytics market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Technology advancement and increasing adoption of smart transportation are some key factors to drive the market across the globe. These analytics solutions provide some key features such as less travel time, traffic congestion control, reduce fuel consumption, and controlling air pollution. In addition, the increasing number of smart cities and government initiatives are projected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Transportation Analytics Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Transportation Analytics industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Transportation Analytics market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

Browse Full report on Global Transportation Analytics Market report at https://www.researchcorridor.com/transportation-analytics-market/

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Transportation Analytics Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

By application, the market is segmented into logistic management, traffic management, planning and maintenance, and others. The traffic management segment held the largest share of the global transportation analytics market share in 2019. On the basis of region, Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the majority in solution providers for transportation analytics.

To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/request-sample/?id=144228

The Transportation Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Others

By Application:

Traffic Management

Logistics Management

Planning & Maintenance

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To know more about the study, make an inquiry before purchase @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/inquiry/?id=144228

List of Key companies:

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Sisense Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Inrix Corporation

Cellint Corporation

Alteryx Inc.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Transportation Analytics Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

number of employees and market concentration, among others

To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/request-sample/?id=144228

Our Blog: Reports Stack