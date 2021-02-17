Traditional Leather Market Worth US$ 86.3 Bn by 2027

Manufacturers of Traditional Leather Focus on Upgrading Infrastructure

In the current scenario, the traditional leather market is witnessing evolution. However, animal cruelty, growing demand for eco-friendly products, large wastage output, and environmental degradation concerns loom large over the traditional leather market. Due to these factors, key participants of the traditional leather market are under pressure to review their manufacturing processes and engage in eco-friendly practices. The demand for traditional leather products is witnessing a steady growth despite a significant rise in the number of eco-conscious consumers. According to the stakeholders in the market, nearly 70% of the leather is produced from cattle hides.

Traditional leather is extensively used in the production of a range of goods and products, including footwear, furniture, automobile interiors, luxury goods, and fashion accessories. Traditional leather garnered significant popularity in the past few decades, owing to its superior quality and appearance. At present, manufacturers of traditional leather are focused on upgrading their age-old manufacturing infrastructure and are eyeing the opportunities presented by the booming e-Commerce sector. Despite the advent of vegan leather and other traditional leather alternatives, the traditional leather market is likely to reach a market value of ~US$ 86.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Use of Traditional Leather in Automobile and Garments to Gain Momentum

The global traditional leather market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$ 69 Bn in 2019. In terms of end user, the footwear segment is expected to account for ~30% share of the traditional leather market in 2019 and maintain a similar trend during the forecast period (2019-2027), rendering it the most prominent end user of traditional leather. However, in recent times, increasing number of consumers across the world are refraining from purchasing footwear made from traditional leather, owing to mounting animal and environment concerns. Due to technological developments, shoe manufacturers are continually leaning toward other cost-effective alternatives such as synthetic materials that offer the same quality and appearance. Despite the growing interest in alternative materials, the demand for leather footwear is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to strong consumer affinity toward fashion footwear. The footwear segment is likely to reach a value of ~US$ 26.5 Bn by 2027.

The automobile and garments end user segments are projected to account for a combined share of ~29% of the traditional leather market in 2019. These two segments are expected to play a key role in propelling the growth of the traditional leather market during the forecast period. However, the demand for traditional leather in all of these segments could witness a potential slowdown, due to the adoption of alternative synthetic products, especially in North America and Europe.

Growing Demand for Products Made Using Alternative Materials

The demand for traditional leather could witness a slowdown, as products made using alternative materials are garnering significant popularity. Several trends suggest that the decline in the demand for traditional leather is primarily due to the negative impact on the environment as a result of the tanning process, and global disputes pertaining to trade and tariffs. Several stakeholders opine that consumer demand for products made from alternative synthetic materials is on the rise and could affect the growth prospects of the traditional leather market.

Furthermore, the demand for eco-friendly vegan leather is surging and the trend is expected to gain notable momentum during the forecast period. Fashion brands are investing resources in research and are inclined toward fulfilling consumer demand for sustainable products by using traditional leather substitutes, such as plant-based leather, which include apple leather, coconut water leather, etc. Several footwear manufacturers, including Beyond Skin, Native Shoes, and Nicora, among others, are launching new products made from vegan leather. A similar trend can be seen within the automobile sector. This end user segment is likely to account for ~16% share of the traditional leather market in 2019. In a recent announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at rolling out Tesla cars using vegan leather interiors.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global traditional leather market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. This growth of the market can be attributed to the ascending demand for leather footwear and fashion accessories. Application of traditional leather in the production of luxury goods is expected to enhance growth prospects of key participants operating in the traditional leather market landscape. Governments of developing countries such as India, China, and Vietnam, among others, are expected to aid the leather industry in their respective countries in their bid to significantly increase the volume of leather exported. Moreover, the onset of e-Commerce platforms and online shopping platforms has played a critical role in improving the demand for fashion garments made from traditional leather – an opportunity for the stakeholders to improve their footprint in the current traditional leather market.