Tilt Sensor Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – TE Connectivity, Sick AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Level Developments Ltd

The tilt sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Tilt Sensor Market are: TE Connectivity, Sick AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. Kg, Level Developments Ltd, IFM Electronic GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, The Fredericks Company, DIS Sensors Bv, MEMSIC, Inc, Gefran and others.

May 2019- Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. Kg introduced its latest high-precision inclination sensor F199. It is designed with a rugged design and is capable of measuring angles from 0 to 360 with less than 0.01 resolution and absolute accuracy of 0.15 across the entire measuring range.

– April 2019- TE Connectivity announced to sign a definitive agreement to acquire the Kissling group of companies (Kissling or Kissling Group), a provider of high- power relays and ruggedized switches used in the commercial vehicle, transportation, industrial, military and aviation industries as well as other applications.

Demand from Automotive and Transportation Segment to Grow Significantly.

– The application of tilt or inclination sensors is increasing in the automotive. These are being used along with gyroscopes primarily for improving safety for the passengers and towards improving the vehicle efficiency. The application of tilt sensor in the automotive are used various application including, electronic parking brake, roll over detection, electronic stability control, idle stop-start, among other.

– Additionally, with the increasing investments by the automotive companies for automation in the vehicles, the application has more widened for ADAS & intertial navigation, hill-start assistance, and dynamic headlight leveling. For instance, Mercedes has developed self-leveling headlights to adapt with the inclination turns on the road. For the same, the company has deployed tilt sensors for this automation.

– Moreover, the automotive industry is moving with its step towards the development of autonomous vehicles. The production and adoption rate of these vehicles has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. For instance, in March 2019, BMW has started its new plant for manufacturing autonomous electric cars. UBS has also stated that the revenue from AV production and sales is expected to reach USD 243 billion by 2030.

