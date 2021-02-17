Thin Film Encapsulation Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Universal Display Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., 3M

Global “Thin Film Encapsulation Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Thin Film Encapsulation market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Thin Film Encapsulation industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) is an emerging and evolving form of technology for organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market are: Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Universal Display Corp. (UDC), Applied Materials Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., 3M, Toray Industries Inc., Kateeva, BASF (Rolic) AG, Meyer Burger Technology Limited, AMS Technologies, Bystronic Glass, Aixtron SE, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Lotus Applied Technology, Beneq Inc. and others.

March 2019 – Beneq launched new ALD coatings for anti-corrosion application as conventional metal oxide is not thin enough to protect against fluorine. The company is offering a single layer or a multilayer or mixed material specifically for improving anti-corrosive properties.

– June 2018 – To accelerate chip performance, Applied Materials, Inc. announced a major breakthrough within material engineering in this big data & AI era. This will enable the company to increase performance by up to 15%. Applied Materials integrated material solution combines CVD, PVD & ALD on the endura platform which will enable the customer to speed the adoption of cobalt. This will also accelerate the growth of the company in big data and AI era. Such upgradation in this high growth market will help the company to sustain in the upcoming era of artificial intelligence.

Flexible OLED Display Segment is Poised to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Thin Film Encapsulation Market

– The Flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) will be the most advanced display technology to buyers and industries in the near future. Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) technology is the most utmost demanding necessity to prevent water and oxygen penetration into flexible OLED devices. As a polymer substrate does not offer the identical barrier performance as glass, the TFE development on both the bottom and top side of the device layers for adequate lifetimes.

– With excellent display quality such as perfect video capability, vivid full color, and thin form factor, AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) is making its progress into OLED TV (television), mobile devices and smartwatches are poised to access into consumer markets in the near future. AMOLED on flexible substrates would be considered as the ultimate display because of its ruggedness and versatility. Though, there are a number of hurdles to realizing flexible AMOLED, particularly on plastic substrates. Among these difficulties, TFE is the most demanding task because OLED demands the greatest degree of protection from moisture and oxygen penetration in electronic gadgets.

