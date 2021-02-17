Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, Emerson Electric Company

Global “Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Thermistor Temperature Sensor market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Thermistor Temperature Sensor industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The thermistor temperature sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market are: Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., KOA Corporation, Lattron Company Limited, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited, Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd, TE Connectivity and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

Feb 2020 – Texas Instruments expanded its temperature sensing portfolio with the addition of linear thermistors that will deliver up to 50% higher accuracy than the NTC thermistors. The higher accuracy of the product enables operation closer to the thermal limits of the other components and the overall system, primarily helping the engineers in maximizing performance while reducing bill-of-materials (BOM) and total solution cost.

– Mar 2020 – TE Connectivity Ltd., a prominent industrial technology company with leading positions in the connectivity and sensing solutions, announced that it has completed the public takeover of First Sensor AG. The company now holds 71.87% shares of First Sensor.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– Thermistor temperature sensors have been used in the automotive industry since the last few decades for sending signals to gauges and now to electric controls. As the system complexity increased, the number of types of temperature sensors increased, and the performance requirements also increased. The primary reasons behind the adoption growth of thermistor temperature sensors in the industry are mandates, technical advancements, and customer requirements.

– With the technological changes in the automotive industry, the global demand for connected and autonomous vehicles sees a surge in the demand, and with it, vendors are increasingly developing solutions specific to the industry. For instance, in February 2020, Texas Instruments expanded its temperature sensing portfolio to include linear thermistors that offer up to 50% higher accuracy compared to NTC thermistors. Also, it is one of the smallest linear thermistors commercially available in the market.

– Temperature sensors in an automotive unit are required to undergo various harsh environments, and various vendors in the market are developing solutions that target such requirements in the industry.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Thermistor Temperature Sensor industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

