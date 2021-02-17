Thermal Scanner Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Thermal Scanner Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Thermal Scanner market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The rising demand for thermal scanners for mass screening, increasing demand from the government in aerospace and defense and surveillance applications are some major factors to drive the market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for thermal scanner in the healthcare industry due to COVID-19 is projected to boost the market significantly.

The report titled “Thermal Scanner Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Thermal Scanner industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Thermal Scanner market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Thermal Scanner Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, wavelength, end-use, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is classified into fixed and handheld type scanner. The fixed segment held the largest share of the global thermal scanner market more than 60% of the market share due to growing adoption in the healthcare and industrial sector. Given the global impacts of COVID-19, automated temperature tracking in public places is expected to become a standard procedure.

The Thermal Scanner Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Handheld

Fixed

By Wavelength:

By End-Use:

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

3M

Others

Key Questions Answered by Thermal Scanner Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

