The Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market is projected to reach USD 83.59 million by 2027, at a CAGR of +7%, during the forecast period with trending key players Emerson, Kormax System, Telsonic, Schunk, TECH-SONIC, Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik, Sonobond, Sonics & Materials.

Ultrasonic metal welding is where plastics are subjected to binding at certain points without the need of a specific joint design. It is commonly used to apply sturdy structural welding points in multiple parts, such as extruded sheets or plastic parts of complex shapes.

Ultrasonic welding is used in almost all major industries like automotive, electronics and appliances, medical, packaging etc. A limitation of ultrasonic welding is that with current technology, large joints cannot be welded in a single operation. In addition, specifically designed joint details are required.

Spot welding (also known as resistance spot welding) is a resistance welding process. This welding process is used primarily for welding two or more metal sheets together by applying pressure and heat from an electric current to the weld area.

Key market players are Emerson, Kormax System, Telsonic, Schunk, TECH-SONIC, Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik, Sonobond, Sonics & Materials, Nippon Avionics, and Chuxin.

Segmentation is as follows:

By Type, Ultrasonic metal Welder market has been segmented into:

Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder

Wire Splicing Ultrasonic Metal Welder

Seam Ultrasonic Metal Welder

Others

By Application:

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Life Sciences & Medical

Others

By Regional Outlook, Ultrasonic metal Welder market has been segmented into:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Ultrasonic metal Welder market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

The global Ultrasonic metal Welder market, by type

The global Ultrasonic metal Welder market, by application

The global Ultrasonic metal Welder market, by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

