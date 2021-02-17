Tequila Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Trends, Scope and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tequila Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global tequila market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

The prevalent trend of cocktail culture across the globe in both outside and in-house parties is augmenting the global tequila market growth. Moreover, improving consumer living standards supported by their inflating income levels have led to an increase in the sales of ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants worldwide. Additionally, the leading manufacturers are emphasizing on producing innovative variants using natural ingredients, such as lemon, coconut tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango, and pear, to expand their product portfolio. They are also offering canned tequila cocktails that allow on-the-go consumption of the beverage, thereby propelling the growth of the global tequila market.

Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-tequila-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Tequila is a distilled alcoholic beverage manufactured from the Agave Tequilana plant. It is fermented with sweeteners, such as glucose and fructose, and contains artificial flavoring additives. The alcohol content, flavor, and color of tequila generally depend on the duration of the aging process. Consuming tequila in moderate quantity helps in digestion, improving probiotic levels, enhancing the absorption of calcium and magnesium, and supporting healthy microbes in intestines. This alcoholic beverage has gained traction among the urbanized and millennial population as it is used as the main ingredient in several cocktails.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Tequila Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the tequila market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ambhar Tequila

Bacardi Limited

Jose Cuervo

Tequila Arette

Dos Lunas

Brown–Forman

El Agave Artesanal

El Grado Tequila

Diageo Plc

Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)

The report has segmented the global tequila market on the basis of product type, purity, price range, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Blanco

Joven

Mixto Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

Breakup by Purity:

100% Tequila

60% Tequila

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

Ultra-Premium Tequila

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Discount Stores Online Stores Others

On-Trade Restaurants and Bars Liquor Stores Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-tequila-manufacturing-plant

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Beauty Drinks Market Report

Maple Water Market Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal