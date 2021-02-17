Teleradiology Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue, trend, growth and share

Global Teleradiology Market – Scope of Report

TMR’s report on the global teleradiology market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global teleradiology market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global teleradiology market.

Advancements in digital technology and adoption of outsourcing in developed countries: Key Drivers

Rapid developments in digital image processing technologies ensure effective image distribution across the regional, local, and global level. The vastly improved capacity of the Internet and the speed of transmission have permitted a much wider use of teleradiology, with centers across the world providing day-time reporting for out of hours imaging services in other countries with different time zones.

Emergence and acceptance of mobile technology (mHealth) to visualize and interpret images further fuels the growth of the teleradiology market in the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, U.K., Australia and Japan. Widespread use of smart connectivity devices and related solutions confirms effective interpretation of the medical images, thereby reducing treatment time. Hence, advancements in digital technology will enhance the remote patient monitoring methodologies and accessibility to radiologist’s interpretation and consultation.

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global teleradiology Market for the historical period 2017-2018 and forecast period 2019-2027, advancements in digital technology, rise in number of radiology imaging procedures are projected to drive the global teleradiology Market

According to the report, the global teleradiology Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2027

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Key Players of Teleradiology Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global teleradiology Market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global teleradiology Market is fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Various players operating in the global teleradiology Market are –

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

4ways Healthcare Limited

InHealth

Teleradiology Solutions

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

ONRAD, Inc.

TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd.

Euro American Tele Radiology

Cybernet Medical Corporation among others

