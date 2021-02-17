Telecom Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom

The Global Telecom Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Telecom market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Telecom data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Telecom Market: AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Telefonica, Softbank, Vodafone, Orange, and Others.

Latest Industry News:

Telecom industry headed for strong growth: Ind-Ra

India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said the telecoms industry is headed towards a higher ARPU regime and strong subscriber growth amid clear turnaround signals over the past four to five quarters that is likely to drive revenue growth for the top private carriers, particularly Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The rating company said the sector turnaround is being driven by a mix of “moderation in competition intensity between the big telcos, resulting in waning tariff differentials, increasing data penetration, supporting growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), and a growing subscriber base”.

A combination of these factors, it said, is resulting in an “overall improvement in operational and financial parameters of telecom companies”.

Vodafone Idea launches Night Time Data offer for night time binge watching, OTT consumption

With an aim to increase stickiness to its network and to attract new customers, Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday launched a Night Time Data offer–without any restrictions and at no extra cost for its prepaid customers from 12 am to 6 am for night time binge-watching and OTT content consumption. This will be valid on all prepaid recharges worth Rs 249 and above.

”Vi prepaid customers can now unwind after a long day with unlimited infotainment, connect with loved ones over long video calls, or schedule downloads without worrying about exhausting their daily data quota,” the telco said in an official statement.

Additionally, customers can also avail of Weekend Data Rollover benefits on all existing unlimited daily data plans worth Rs 249 and above.

This report segments the Global Telecom Market on the basis of Types are:

RF-Based

NB-IoT

LPWAN

On the basis of Application, the Global Telecom Market is segmented into:

Industrial Production

Transportation

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Telecom Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Telecom Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Telecom industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

